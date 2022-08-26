Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $48,910,000. Snowhook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,933,000. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 699,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 497,506 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 472,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,630,787 shares of company stock valued at $106,651,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $34.66 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

