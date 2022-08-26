Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,618,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.