Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,650,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,130,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 188,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 176,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,090 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,014 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

