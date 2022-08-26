Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $312,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SYF opened at $35.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

