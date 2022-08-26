Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New $379,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,415 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PACCAR Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PACCAR stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

