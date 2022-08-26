Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.3% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Stock Performance
CMI stock opened at $228.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
