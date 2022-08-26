Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,362,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,623,000 after acquiring an additional 118,843 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

BEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,722,542 shares of company stock valued at $32,993,549 and sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

