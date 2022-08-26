Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 100 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after acquiring an additional 20,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,806,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 943,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $227.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.70. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

