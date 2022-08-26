Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,240 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,711 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $403.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

