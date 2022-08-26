Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $13,853,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,940 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.84.

COP opened at $112.08 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

