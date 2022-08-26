Assemble Protocol (ASM) Market Cap Hits $28.88 Million

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.88 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00128628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082027 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,475,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,829,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.