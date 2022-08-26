Asset Management Resources LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Asset Management Resources LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after acquiring an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.84. 10,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,170. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.75.

