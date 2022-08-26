Asset Management Resources LLC Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.7% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,302,612. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

