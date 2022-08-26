Asset Management Resources LLC Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 0.4% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Stock Down 1.7 %

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $36.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,186.75. 2,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,372. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,503.30 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,061.62. The company has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

