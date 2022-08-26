Asset Management Resources LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Asset Management Resources LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. 4,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,449. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

