Asset Management Resources LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Asset Management Resources LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $216,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,922,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,294. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.38. 145,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,555. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $357.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.99. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

