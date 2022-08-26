Asset Management Resources LLC Sells 172 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,918 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,476. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

