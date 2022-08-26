Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 1,458.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 779,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 485,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.06. Assure has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 million. Assure had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 186,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $519,406.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,933.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Assure in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

