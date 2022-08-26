Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software Stock Up 3.0 %

ASUR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,348.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.