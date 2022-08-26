Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Asure Software Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ASUR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,497. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,457.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Asure Software by 34.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Asure Software by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

