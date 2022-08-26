Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Update

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the July 31st total of 18,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atento in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Atento had a negative return on equity of 132.40% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Atento from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atento in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

