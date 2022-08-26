Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by TheStreet

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATLC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Atlanticus stock opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

