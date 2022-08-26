Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 80.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Further Reading

