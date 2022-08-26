Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $795.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.00 million.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $7.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $327.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 80.1% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

