Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEXAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Atos from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Atos has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.