ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Purchases C$51,884.52 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angella Alexander acquired 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,884.52.
Angella Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$181,600.38.
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About ATS Automation Tooling Systems
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.
Further Reading
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.