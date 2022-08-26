ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Purchases C$51,884.52 in Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Angella Alexander acquired 2,566 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.22 per share, with a total value of C$51,884.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$51,884.52.

Angella Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Angella Alexander sold 4,127 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$181,600.38.

Shares of TSE:ATA opened at C$42.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.20. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$30.60 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 29.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.86.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

