Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.33

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.33 and traded as low as $28.35. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $28.35, with a volume of 262 shares trading hands.

Auburn National Bancorporation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $99.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Auburn National Bancorporation by 85.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.