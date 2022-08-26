Aurix Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.01 Million (AUR)

Aurix (AUR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Aurix coin can now be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00006895 BTC on major exchanges. Aurix has a total market cap of $24.01 million and approximately $63,199.00 worth of Aurix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aurix has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurix alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,512.95 or 1.00142936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00056556 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025531 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Aurix

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2014. Aurix’s total supply is 17,000,000 coins. Aurix’s official Twitter account is @auroracoinIS.

Aurix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Auroracoin is a cryptocurrency for Iceland. It is based on litecoin and is 50% premined. The premined coins will be distributed to the entire population of Iceland, starting at the end of March 2014. An interesting way to encourage coin use and market penetration and similar to Spaincoins marketing push. Difficulty retargets every eight blocks and there is no block reward reduction. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.