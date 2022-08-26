Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Head to Head Survey

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Aurora Innovation has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Streamline Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -22.07% -18.22% Streamline Health Solutions -35.29% -22.28% -13.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 33.83 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Streamline Health Solutions $17.38 million 4.58 -$6.54 million ($0.16) -10.19

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Streamline Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Streamline Health Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Streamline Health Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 277.07%. Streamline Health Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights. The company also offers coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include an integrated cloud-based software suite, CDI, and abstracting and physician query; and eValuator, a coding analysis platform, as well as software services. In addition, it provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions; Cerner Command Language (CCL) reporting; and custom integration services for CDI/abstracting, training, and audit services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

