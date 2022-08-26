Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.77

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $16.09. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 85,034 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

