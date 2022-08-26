Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $297.49 on Top Exchanges

Auto (AUTO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Auto has a total market cap of $15.77 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can now be purchased for about $297.49 or 0.01381564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,533.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00129580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00078281 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.