Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.
Autodesk Stock Up 2.7 %
Autodesk stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Autodesk
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.57.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
