Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk updated its Q3 guidance to $1.66-1.72 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $6.52-6.71 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.7 %

Autodesk stock opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.57.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

