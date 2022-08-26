Avalaunch One Day Trading Volume Reaches $326,970.00 (XAVA)

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Avalaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001822 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalaunch has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Avalaunch has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $326,970.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalaunch alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00821159 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Avalaunch Coin Profile

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp.

Buying and Selling Avalaunch

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalaunch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalaunch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalaunch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.