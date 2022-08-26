AXPR Price Down 8.1% This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $73,270.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AXPR has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,544.70 or 1.00004423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00129223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079679 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

