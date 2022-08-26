AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. AZEK also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.19 EPS.

AZEK Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.27. 1,790,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AZEK has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $46.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush cut shares of AZEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AZEK by 920.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 799,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AZEK by 361.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 563,637 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 1,539.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 419,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AZEK by 66.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,642,000 after acquiring an additional 374,655 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

