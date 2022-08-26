B. Riley Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Foot Locker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.70.

NYSE:FL opened at $37.96 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $58.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $44,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

