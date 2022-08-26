Ballswap (BSP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.53 Million

Ballswap (BSP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Ballswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $114.53 million and approximately $71,425.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,586.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00129356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079748 BTC.

Ballswap (BSP) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 coins. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/BitBallEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @BitBallSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface. BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

