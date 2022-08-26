Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BLHEF traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $149.55 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.40.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

