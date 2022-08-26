Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 112,707 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $34,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.77. 98,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

