Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 191,788 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,788 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $23,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,350,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. 1,872,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,025,697. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.