Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.11 on Friday, hitting $194.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,154. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

