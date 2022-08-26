Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $45.29 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250,776 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $45,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $40,117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50,944 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,164,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,119,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,084,000 after purchasing an additional 253,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 450,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,892. The company has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

