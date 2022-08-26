Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $52.80 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,751 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 89,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,940. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $243.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

