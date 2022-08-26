Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $70.38 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $70,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.41. 47,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $325.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

