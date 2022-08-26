Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 73,767 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 38.0% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 370,311 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 101,985 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 113,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. The stock had a trading volume of 179,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.