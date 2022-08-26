Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,847. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

