Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 160,912 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160,912 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.2 %

BAC stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 987,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,146,964. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.