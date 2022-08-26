Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 5,732.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433,440 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 2.21% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $83,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA EWU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. 103,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,184. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

