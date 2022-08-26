Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 3.3 %

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Target stock traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,932. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.