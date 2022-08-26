Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,238,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 24,313,532 shares.The stock last traded at $3.88 and had previously closed at $3.81.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

