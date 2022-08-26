Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCH. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BCH opened at $19.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

About Banco de Chile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

