Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCH. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Grupo Santander raised Banco de Chile from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Banco Santander raised Banco de Chile to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered Banco de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.
Banco de Chile Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BCH opened at $19.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
About Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.
